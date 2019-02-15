Opioid epidemic continues in Manatee County, stakeholders meet to find solutions in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The fight against the Opioid epidemic in Manatee county continues.
On Thurs. Feb 14, local, state, and federal stakeholders met to talk about possible solutions for the area.
The event included experts from the Florida Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, law enforcement and hospital officials.
All participants apart of the event talked in small groups and discussed plans of actions for the future.
One person told ABC7 during the meeting, there has been a lot of talk about the issue, but not enough action. We are here to begin action.
During the meeting, prevention specialists discussed how to educate someone in dealing with the addiction and how to properly respond to victims.
91 Americans die each day from opioid overdose (including prescription Opioids and heroin), according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Communities, both urban and rural, are facing an opioid epidemic.
During 2017, there were more than 72,000 overdose deaths in the United States, including 49,068 that involved an opioid, according to a provisional CDC count.
More than 130 people died every day from opioid-related drug overdoses in 2016 and 2017, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).
If you know someone battling with Opioid addiction feel free to visit AHA.
