One Step Closer to Improvements on River Road

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Improvements for a major Suncoast road have been discussed for years, and while the wait is still not over, today, we’re one step closer to seeing it become a reality. The project focuses on the stretch of River Road from U.S. 41 to West Villages Parkway.
It has been set for an expansion for several years, but it was waiting for a road swap between Sarasota County and the Florida Department of Transportation. Today, FDOT tells us they expect to have a draft road transfer agreement delivered to the county by the end of February.
Under that agreement, the city of North Port agreed to commit $6 million for improvements to that portion of River Road.
“It’s a regional asset. It’s a road that’s going to get people to and from the new Braves facility and West Villages itself. There are still thousands of homes planned for the area. It’s a hurricane evacuation route, so certainly widening that will help cars move quicker and safer," explained Josh Taylor, the Public Information Officer for the City of North Port.
Once that transfer is completed, FDOT says the design phase will begin, and construction will hopefully begin by this Summer. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
