Not as cold overnight but still cool to the start of Friday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Usually if we make it through the 2nd week of February without a freeze then chances are that we wont have one before it ends March 20th. It was cold to start the day on Thursday with lows in the low to mid 40s. It won’t be as cold overnight but it will still be cool to start things off on Friday.
A warm weekend can be expected as high pressure will protecting us from any cold fronts that may try to invade the Sunshine State. In fact this high pressure will be sitting around the State for quite some time. Highs next week are expected to be in the low 80s inland and upper 70s near the beaches. The only problem I foresee is the possibility of some fog on Saturday and Sunday morning.
• Cool start to your Friday but not as cold as Thursday
• Warmer weekend ahead with highs in the upper 70s
• Low to mid 80s to begin the work week
There will only be a slight chance (20%) during the work week.
Long range forecasts are suggesting fair skies and warm temperatures through late next week.
Enjoy!
