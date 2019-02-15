New Non-stop flights at SRQ Airport Released

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Non-stop flights in SRQ Airports were announced on Friday by Elite Airways.
Starting March 16, every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. flights will depart from SRQ arriving at Cherry Capital Airport in Northern Michigan at 11:30 a.m. and depart TVC at 12:30 p.m, returning to SRQ at 3:30 p.m. ET.
If you are an early riser, this might be good news for you. Early-bird fares start at $199 each way.
“Our hope is to expand to twice-weekly service this summer as demand for vacation travel increases. We believe there’s good synergy between these two popular vacation destinations, and wish to thank airport officials in Traverse City and Sarasota-Bradenton for their support," said John Pearsall, President of Elite Airways.
In less than three hours residents in Northern Michigan will be able to enjoy the Suncoast and escape cold weathers.
These non-stop flights also have the ability to increase tourist attractions and economic growth within the city.
