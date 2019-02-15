New crime prevention vehicles in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that there are new crime prevention vehicles in the unit.
Deputies believes crime prevention is absolutely necessary and intrinsic to the reduction of crime in Manatee County. The Crime Prevention Unit is available to provide prevention training and and it is free.
All Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention Deputies are required to achieve the designation of “Florida Crime Prevention Practitioner” by completing core courses offered through the Florida Attorney General’s Crime Prevention Training Institute (FCPTI).
They must also achieve and maintain current Instructor Certification status. Deputies in the unit are active members of the Florida Crime Prevention Association (FCPA), and Suncoast Crime Prevention Association (SCPA).
