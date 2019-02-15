Mother and son lose everything in fire that destroyed their mobile home in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Mary Thomas and her son Wayne are grateful to be alive. Their mobile home went up in flames and they lost everything.
“You never think that you’re going to be in a fire, thank God we got out, he got some burns on him trying to get out," said Mary. "But I’ll be okay,” said Wayne.
Wayne Thomas suffered burns to his left leg and right hand. His mom didn’t suffer any injuries. The fire happened around 12:30 this afternoon in the Venetian Park Estates and it was all captured on video by next door neighbor Alan Nelson. He’s the one who called 911.
“You could feel the heat off these flames, they were higher than the roof and you can see them coming out of the roof,” said Nelson.
Sarasota County Fire crews arrived on scene just minutes after the 911 call.
“When the engine first arrived on scene, he reported flames through the rough in the front part of the mobile home, near this lanai that’s behind me and in the center of the home,” said James Byrd, a Battalion Chief with the Sarasota County Fire Department.
A state fire marshal was on scene. The cause of this fire remains under investigation. For Mary and her son, they’re hopeful the community will come together in their time of need.
“We lost everything, everything down to our id’s, our shoes, our clothes, my baby book, my baby pictures everything we’ve ever owned,” said Wayne Thomas.
For more information on how you can help the victims of this fire, you can call 941-914-1828.
