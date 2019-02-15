Local Sarasota artist honors Parkland shooting

SARASOTA (WWSB) - In honor of the Parkland shooting, local Sarasota artists worked together to honor the people lost in the Parkland massacre.
On Feb. 14, the third annual Square Root of Love event featured poets, writers, performance artists and musicians who all created art around the theme of love.
This year’s theme was dedicated to the Parkland High School students and teachers who lost their lives on that tragic day.
Artist John Sims says the Parkland shooting happened during last year’s exhibit in Paris.
Next week, he’ll take it back to the city to display the new piece dedicated to parkland.
