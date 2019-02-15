This weekend on the Suncoast: The circus, fishing festival, Orioles Sarasota Springfest Training and more

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Let’s have fun this weekend on the Suncoast with the top 7 events.
1. Circus Sarasota Opens Friday, February 15
The 22nd Year of the Circus Sarasota, kicks-off it’s three week run this weekend. Featuring a juggler from Russia, hand balancers from Italy, teeterboard acrobats from Sweden, a clown from Portugal and much more - including local favorite Joseph Bauer, Jr., this impressive show shouldn’t be missed by anyone who loves live performance.
Discounts are available for Military & First Responders, Teachers and Seniors. Tickets can be purchased at CircusArts.org or 941.355.9805.
Friday, February 15 - Sunday, March 10, 2019. Special shows on President’s Day with free Cotton Candy to the first 100 children.
The Circus Sarasota Big Top in Nathan Benderson Park behind the Mall at UTC.
2. Orioles Host Sarasota Springfest Training as Spring Training Workouts Begin at Ed Smith Stadium
All ages are invited to celebrate the start of Spring Training at Sarasota Spring fest, a free family-friendly event on Saturday Feb. 16.
Field conditions permitting, two session of “Have a Catch” will be offered on the main field, around 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Pitch for Charity is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. at the Left Field Pavilion. The price ranging from $3-$10.
3. Cortez Fishing
Saturday and Sunday this weekend, it’s the 37th annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival.
The historic fishing village showcases its’ rich heritage with the commercial fishing industry at it’s heart. It features two days of Marine Life Exhibits, seafood, events for kids and live music.
Festival hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say the event averages 20,000 attendants.
The event is located at Florida Maritime Museum.
4. Thunder by the Bay
Thunder by the Bay is back! This time there will be live music from open to close every day. There’ll be awesome motorcycles, food, fun and lots of great live entertainment. It’s Friday through Sunday at Ed Smith Stadium.
Friday– February 15th
6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Thunder By The Bay Festival
Location: Sarasota Fairgrounds
Saturday– February 16th
10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thunder By The Bay Festival
Location: Sarasota Fairgrounds
Sunday– February 17th
10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thunder By The Bay Festival
Location: Sarasota Fairgrounds
For future events please visit their website here!
5. Chorus of the Keys
Saturday there are two performances for The Sarasota Chorus of the Keys presenting their 70th annual show!
The event will take place at Riverview Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
You’ll hear the voices of the more than 160 member chorus and featured quartets perform everything from Broadway hits to classic barbershop, patriotic and inspirational numbers its at Riverview high’s performing arts center.
6. Pittsburgh Pep Rally
On Saturday from 5 pm to 9 pm on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate 51 years in Bradenton.
This event is free for all ages to enjoy the pirates annual pep rally. There will be autograph sessions with pirates players, and games and live music.
7. Jewish Festival
On Sunday, the Jewish congregation of Venice will present their 25th annual Jewish Food Festival and Flea market . There’ll be all the Jewish favorites, including corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, stuffed cabbage, soup, and deserts.
There is free admission and parking. It’s at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, on N. Auburn road, off east Venice Ave.
Would you like to submit your fun weekend photos to ABC7? Feel free to email wwsbpix@wwsb.tv and you could be featured on our social media pages.
