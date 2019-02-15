First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and a rain free weekend in the forecast

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Building high pressure will be the driving force in our forecast for the weekend. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will dominate with no chance for showers this weekend. Our wind flow will become southwest and temperatures will continue to climb, especially starting on Sunday. We will see an increase in the moisture across the area and a bit of patchy inland fog might be possible for a brief period of time Saturday morning.
As we move into next week the temperatures will continue to climb. By mid-week we could well see temperatures close to the mid 80′s in many locations, especially inland. Humidity will also increase and it may become muggy by some standards.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.