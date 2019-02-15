Compound Butter Recipes from The Spice & Tea Exchange | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | February 15, 2019 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 2:08 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Mushroom Paradise Recipe

Create creamy & delicious compound butters by mixing butter with a variety of spices, herbs, sugars, and salts. Unique butters add a vivacious touch of flavor to breads, seafood, steamed vegetables, and more!

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 TBS Mushroom Paradise Spice Blend

1 TBS Red Bell Pepper - Diced

½ tsp Black Truffle Sea Salt

SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins

Sriracha Citrus Recipe

1 stick of unsalted butter

2 tsp Sriracha Sauce Powder

½ TBS Lemon Verbena

1 tsp Lemon Sugar

SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins

Compound Butter - Raspberry Lavender Recipe

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 TBS Red Raspberry Sugar

2 tsp Honey - Granulated

1 TBS Lavender Flowers (crushed in a mortar & pestle)

SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins

Compound Butter - Mustard & Beer Recipe

1 stick of unsalted butter

2 tsp Mustard - Yellow Ground

1 TBS Chives

2 tsp Beer Powder

SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins

