Compound Butter Recipes from The Spice & Tea Exchange | Suncoast View

SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins