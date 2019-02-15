Compound Butter Recipes from The Spice & Tea Exchange | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Mushroom Paradise Recipe
Create creamy & delicious compound butters by mixing butter with a variety of spices, herbs, sugars, and salts. Unique butters add a vivacious touch of flavor to breads, seafood, steamed vegetables, and more!
1 stick of unsalted butter
1 TBS Mushroom Paradise Spice Blend
1 TBS Red Bell Pepper - Diced
½ tsp Black Truffle Sea Salt
SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins
Sriracha Citrus Recipe
1 stick of unsalted butter
2 tsp Sriracha Sauce Powder
½ TBS Lemon Verbena
1 tsp Lemon Sugar
SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins
Compound Butter - Raspberry Lavender Recipe
1 stick of unsalted butter
1 TBS Red Raspberry Sugar
2 tsp Honey - Granulated
1 TBS Lavender Flowers (crushed in a mortar & pestle)
SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins
Compound Butter - Mustard & Beer Recipe
1 stick of unsalted butter
2 tsp Mustard - Yellow Ground
1 TBS Chives
2 tsp Beer Powder
SOFTEN butter to room temperature. MIX additional ingredients into the softened butter until evenly incorporated. PLACE butter mixture on a piece of parchment or wax paper. Roll to form a log shape. SET in the refrigerator and allow to harden for at least 3 hours. Refrigerating overnight is ideal as it allows to flavors time to bloom. *Compound butters add unique flavor notes when spread on toast, bagels, English muffins, and other breads. Also delicious on meats, seafood, potatoes, vegetables, and in sauces. Yield: 1 infused butter Total Time: Varies Prep: 5 mins Cook: 0 mins
