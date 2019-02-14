VIDEO: Mobile home goes up in flames in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Half of the roof of a mobile home was already in flames when crews arrived on Thursday.
It happened around 12:30pm at Venetian Park Estates off U.S. 41 in Sarasota. Firefighters were so close, they could look out their garage bays and see the smoke. They arrived on scene quickly.
Two people, who escaped before firefighters arrived, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The State Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.
The home was a total loss.
