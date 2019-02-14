Thai Bouillabaisse with Black Rice from SAGE | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Thai Bouillabaisse with Black Rice
Yields: 6
2 T olive oil
1 garlic clove (minced)
¼ cup red onion (minced)
1 Tbsp fresh ginger (minced)
½ Tbsp lemongrass stalk thinly sliced
1 cup vegetable stock
3 cups coconut milk
¼ cup Mirin rice wine
¼ tsp sambal {Chinese chili sauce}
Pinch of saffron
1 tsp cornstarch
2 Tbsp fresh basil leaves cut into slivers
6 Lobster Tails (pre-poached, shelled)
1 U-10 Scallops
1 U-10 Shrimp
18 oz. Cod (skin off, in 3 oz. portions)
1/2 each red, yellow and orange bell pepper (thinly sliced)
3 Tbsp. Red Thai curry paste.
Procedure
1. Place the oil in a large sauce pot on medium heat, add garlic, ginger and lemon grass and heat for 2 minutes.
2. Add red onion, peppers and cook half way, remove and reserve.
3. Keep pot on the burner and start to sear the cod, scallops and the shrimp.
4. Once the cod, scallop and shrimp are nicely seared, remove and reserve.
5. Add the vegetable stock and deglaze the pan.
6. Add all your reserved vegetables and stir combine with the deglazed liquid, then add coconut milk and bring to a simmer.
7. Add the cod, lobster, scallops and shrimp let cook for 5 minutes or desired finish.
Keep pot on the burner and start to sear the cod, scallops and the shrimp.
Black Rice
1 lb Black Organic Rice
1 small red onion (minced)
3 Tbsp EVOO
Salt & pepper to taste
Procedure
