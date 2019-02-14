National No One Eats Alone Day at local elementary school in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Today marks the anniversary of the 17 staff members and students who were killed in the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.
As safety precautions increases around the state and country. Another initiative sparked interest and made its way in the Manatee County School district.
G.D. Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School in Bradenton celebrates “National No One Eats Alone Day" which allows students to make friends at lunch and met new people.
Reports also indicate lunch time is the most difficult part of the day for students.
NNOEAD will be held on Fri. Feb. 15 inside the school’s cafeteria.
ABC7′s Digital Team was able to speak with the Pat Stream, the Principal of the School and Bryan Baker, a student specialist who provided some insight on how this program began and how the school prepares for the event.
“Tomorrow, on the 15th students will all wear yellow and during lunch time they can eat anywhere on campus or anywhere in the cafeteria. National Eats Alone Day will [begin with] bringing the kids in, eating with different classes and they can eat with students they normally wouldn’t eat with," said Bryan Baker a student specialist at the elementary school.
Local politicians were not just apart of this initiative, school board members, parents and students all created this idea for students to have a safe space.
“Our school board is promoting this {program] so we can get more community awareness and safety measures so the community feels very secure about the safety measures of our school. ...We have a School Advisory Council, is made up of parents in my school, teachers, and community members that are no involved in my school,” said Pat Stream, Principal of the elementary school.
The event is set to take place all over the country and the school wants everyone to remember no child should eat alone.
