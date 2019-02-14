Local Female veterans in Sarasota honored who served in WWII by Sarasota Military Academy

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota has a rich history and the Sarasota Military Academy honored women who served our country during one of the most crucial time periods in history.
Local female veterans from Sarasota that served in WWII were recognized by the Sarasota Military Academy during a luncheon hosted at Atria Senior Living in Sarasota.
Two influential community members began to study the history of several local female veterans living in Sarasota who were some of the first to serve in the United States Military, according to a release from the SMAC.
“At a time when women’s positions in society were more defined and traditional, these strong and inspirational women became role models not just for those around them, but for our young cadets today,” said SMA Captain Jennifer Vanston, IB/AP US History Instructor. “ It was an honor for all of us to meet these amazing women and learn about some of our country’s history through their life stories.”
The high school military cadets volunteered to for this program and conducted research in order to highlight these women in our community.
Watch the full documentary below:
