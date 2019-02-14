Lawmakers want constitution revision commission repealed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are seeking to get rid of a commission that meets every 20 years to suggest changes to the state constitution.
The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to ask voters to repeal the Constitution Revision Commission, which met last year and placed seven items on the 2018 ballot.
Voters approved all seven. They included bans on dog racing, oil drilling in state waters and vaping in workplaces. It also included a measure that extends new rights to crime victims.
Rep. Brad Drake sponsored the bill and said the commission has become a political body proposing major policy changes rather than a body that revises outdated language in the constitution.
Sixty percent of Florida voters would have to approve the proposal in order to repeal the commission.
