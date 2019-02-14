Italian Pork Chops with Chef Judi

In a medium mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and parsley, coat the pork chops very well with the crumb mixture one at a time, place on a lightly oiled (1/2 tablespoon) baking pan, sprinkle lightly with salt (pinch) and drizzle with remaining olive oil. Bake in pre heated oven for approximately 35-45 minutes turning the chops once (in the last 5 minutes raise the temperature to 390°for extra browning.