Italian Pork Chops with Chef Judi

Pork Chops
By Judi Gallagher | February 14, 2019 at 8:34 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 8:34 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Italian Pork Chops

Chef Judi

When I was a kid my Mom would make a big batch of breaded PORK CHOPS. ALONG WITH PASTA I HAVE SUNCH FOND MEMORIES OF THE Parmesan crusting in the pan.

Ingredients

· 4 bone in pork chops

· 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs

· 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· Garlic salt

· 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

· 2 plus tablespoons olive oil for drizzling

1-pound pasta such as cavatappi or spaghetti cooked as directed

Fresh basil for garnish

Preheat oven to 350° (180°)

In a medium mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and parsley, coat the pork chops very well with the crumb mixture one at a time, place on a lightly oiled (1/2 tablespoon) baking pan, sprinkle lightly with salt (pinch) and drizzle with remaining olive oil. Bake in pre heated oven for approximately 35-45 minutes turning the chops once (in the last 5 minutes raise the temperature to 390°for extra browning.

cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.

