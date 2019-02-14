Italian Pork Chops with Chef Judi

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Italian Pork Chops
Chef Judi
When I was a kid my Mom would make a big batch of breaded PORK CHOPS. ALONG WITH PASTA I HAVE SUNCH FOND MEMORIES OF THE Parmesan crusting in the pan.
Ingredients
· 4 bone in pork chops
· 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs
· 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
· 1/4 teaspoon salt
· Garlic salt
· 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
· 2 plus tablespoons olive oil for drizzling
1-pound pasta such as cavatappi or spaghetti cooked as directed
Fresh basil for garnish
Preheat oven to 350° (180°)
In a medium mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and parsley, coat the pork chops very well with the crumb mixture one at a time, place on a lightly oiled (1/2 tablespoon) baking pan, sprinkle lightly with salt (pinch) and drizzle with remaining olive oil. Bake in pre heated oven for approximately 35-45 minutes turning the chops once (in the last 5 minutes raise the temperature to 390°for extra browning.
cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.