Grateful heart patient helps Suncoast Blood Bank celebrate 70th anniversary
Bob Cowles, right, brings a cake each year to the Suncoast Blood Bank for helping save his life during emergency heart surgery in 2008. He's pictured here with his son, Ken. (Ray Collins)
By Ray Collins | February 14, 2019 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:46 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Bob Cowles nearly died 11 years ago today. He suffered a ruptured thoracic aneurysm.

“They opened me up, I went through 12 hours of surgery, 69 units of blood. And I’m so thankful for everybody, especially the Suncoast Blood Bank that gave me the blood I needed to survive," Cowles said.

Now, each Valentine’s Day since 2008, Cowles comes to the blood bank’s headquarters and brings a cake for the staff. He has also donated 5 gallons of blood as another way to show his appreciation.

This year’s party is extra special as the Suncoast Blood Bank marks its 70th anniversary. Next week, on February 21st, the City and County of Sarasota will issue proclamations as part of a celebration for the organization.

More information at www.scbb.org

