First Alert Weather:Cold start but warming by afternoon

We will warm each day with lots of sunshine and a wind shifting. This will take us back into the 80′s by the weekend. Very little chance for showers for the next seven days. The long term three month forecast from the Climate Prediction Center keeps us in a good chance for a warmer than average temperature. This will be due in part to developing El Nino but even more so to the long range models and the MJO, which is a cyclic variation in tropical convection and water temperature.