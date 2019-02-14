First Alert Weather:Cold start but warming by afternoon

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Yesterdays front has moved to the south and high pressure is building in. Dry cool air gave us a cool start but with plenty of sunshine we will warm into the mid 70′s this afternoon. Winds will be lighter and after our sun sets the temperature will fall fast. Expect 60′s shortly after dark this evening and an overnight low in the mid to upper 50′s.
We will warm each day with lots of sunshine and a wind shifting. This will take us back into the 80′s by the weekend. Very little chance for showers for the next seven days. The long term three month forecast from the Climate Prediction Center keeps us in a good chance for a warmer than average temperature. This will be due in part to developing El Nino but even more so to the long range models and the MJO, which is a cyclic variation in tropical convection and water temperature.
