Water outage in Venice due to repair in water main

VENICE (WWSB) - Venice residents will experience a water outage throughout the city until 4 p.m. today.
This outage is due to the repair of a potable water main.
All of the roadways in the northern area of Bay Indies from Lucaya Avenue to North Indies Circle will be affected, according to a release from the City of Venice.
The area is required to boil water for drinking and cooking only for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, or use bottled water.
The City of Venice alerted citizens and also posted the information ahead of time on their website.
For more information, please call the City Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
