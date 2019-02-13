Virtual Neighborhood Watch Begins in North Port

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - Home security has become a necessity all around the country, and here on the Suncoast, it’s no different. One local police department is even stepping in to help their community have an extra set of eyes to protect their neighborhoods.
The North Port Police Department is starting a digital neighborhood watch with one very popular new security camera program called Ring. Any resident in North Port who already has a Ring security system, can enroll in North Port’s neighborhood portal through the app. There, all cameras throughout the city can be seen on one screen.
This allows residents and the police department to join the virtual neighborhood to monitor who is, or has been, throughout their streets right from their phones, tablets or computers.
“Everything is real time and live. The quicker we can get information out, the quicker we can see suspicious people in neighborhoods, and the quicker we can act on it,” Chief Todd Garrison explained.
Through this app, residents comment on videos and share them through email and social media.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.