VIDEO: Car speeds through intersection, smashes into utility pole in crash that killed two in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Two lanes of traffic on 53rd Ave E. in Bradenton were closed following a fatal crash on Tuesday.
Troopers say around 12:15pm an SUV went through the intersection, clipped a car and hit a utility pole, knocking it down. Dashcam video of the accident shows just how fast the car was going.
Troopers say for unknown reasons, the 86-year-old woman behind the wheel abruptly steered the vehicle to the right just before the accident. The Bradenton woman died in the crash, as did her 87-year-old male passenger, also of Bradenton.
Their names have not yet been released.
The 69-year-old Myakka City woman whose car was clipped by the vehicle before it hit the utility pole was uninjured.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.