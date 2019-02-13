VIDEO: Car speeds through intersection, smashes into utility pole in crash that killed two in Bradenton

VIDEO: Car speeds through intersection, smashes into utility pole in crash that killed two in Bradenton
By ABC7 Staff | February 12, 2019 at 1:03 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 11:21 AM

BRADENTON, FL (WWSB) - Two lanes of traffic on 53rd Ave E. in Bradenton were closed following a fatal crash on Tuesday.

Troopers say around 12:15pm an SUV went through the intersection, clipped a car and hit a utility pole, knocking it down. Dashcam video of the accident shows just how fast the car was going.

Troopers say for unknown reasons, the 86-year-old woman behind the wheel abruptly steered the vehicle to the right just before the accident. The Bradenton woman died in the crash, as did her 87-year-old male passenger, also of Bradenton.

Their names have not yet been released.

The 69-year-old Myakka City woman whose car was clipped by the vehicle before it hit the utility pole was uninjured.

Two people killed in Bradenton crash that took down utility pole

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.