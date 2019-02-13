Take a peek inside Terry Bradshaw’s former estate in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - How would you like to own the home of a four-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP?
Terry Bradshaw has put his 4,560-square foot home on Farington Court in Bradenton up for sale. The 4-bed, 4-bath home, which also has two offices, is listed at $1.6 million.
It sits inside The Concession, a private golfing community. It features “designer furnishings hand-selected by the Bradshaw family, including an Onyx circular bar with Sub-Zero Wine fridge, two beverage cooler drawers, and complementing crystal ware.”
Michael Saunders & Company, the realty company that is selling the home, says the Bradshaws have previously owned three homes in The Concession, but it's unknown right now whether they'll be purchasing another property in Bradenton or somewhere else on the Gulf Coast.
If you’d like to see the home in person, there will be an open house on February 17 from 1-4pm. You can find more information here.
