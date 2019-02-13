Homeowner spots man inside his vehicle, tries to trap him inside

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Deputies are in search of Hispanic man after he tried to commit a vehicle burglary last Thursday.
Reports say that the victim returned home to his address on the 3000 block of 77th Terrace E at approximately 3am and looked at his security cameras, where he noticed an unknown man sitting inside his unlocked vehicle.
The victim then approached the suspect, who was still rummaging through the car, and attempted to the trap the suspect inside. The victim detained the suspect for a while by using the driver side door, but the suspect eventually escaped the vehicle.
Before exiting, the suspect struck the victim on the left side of his face. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The suspect is said to have black hair and was wearing a black hoodie jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident and is said to be between 17- and 20-years of age.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
