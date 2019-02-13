St. Armands jeweler closing, says he can’t compete with ice cream cones

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Roland Moser has been selling jewelry on St. Armands Circle since 1979, but when his lease expires in April, he’s going to consolidate operations and focus on his other outlet on Main Street in downtown Sarasota.
Moser blames a shifting demographic on St. Armands.
“It’s changed tremendously. The group of people coming to St. Armands is changing. It’s turned out to be a destination for eating, eating ice cream and walking on the Circle." Moser said.
Moser is slashing prices at his St. Armands store since he can’t take all the inventory in his smaller location in the first floor of ‘The Jewel’ next to Epicure on Main Street in downtown Sarasota.
