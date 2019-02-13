Road closures may be ahead for upcoming construction on Orange Ave. and MLK Way, Community meeting in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If you’ve driven down Orange Avenue and Martin Luther King Way, an upcoming water main replacement project could soon take place after voices are heard during a community meeting.
On February 13 at 6 p.m. The City of Sarasota is set to host a community meeting to discuss possible impacts from an upcoming water main replacement project on Orange Avenue from 19th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
The meeting will be located at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St.
The project will entail the following, according to a release from the city of Sarasota:
- The water main replacement program will enhance reliability and safety
- The Orange-MLK intersection will need to be partially closed due to road resurfacing.
- School bus and public transit stops are also expected to temporarily be affected
The meeting will also include the City’s Utilities Department, along with representatives of Sarasota County Schools and Sarasota County Area Transit.
If you would like further information contact: Tony Centurione at 941-316-8490..
