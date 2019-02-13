Police recover rare Goeldi’s monkey, stolen from Florida zoo

Police recover rare Goeldi’s monkey, stolen from Florida zoo
CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THIS IS THE TYPE OF MONKEY THAT IS MISSING NOT THE ACTUAL MONKEY - In this undated photo provided by the Palm Beach Zoo, a rare Goeldi's monkey, sits on a branch at an enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Police in Florida are on the lookout for a 12-year-old Goeldi's monkey, that was stolen Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from the zoo. Zoo president Margo McKnight said Goeldi's monkeys are "increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade." (Palm Beach Zoo via AP) (Associated Press)
By Associated Press | February 13, 2019 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 1:00 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kali, the 12-year-old rare Goeldi's monkey reported stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo, has been found safe and sound.

West Palm Beach police said on Twitter Wednesday morning that "Kali is home!" and that they'll provide more details soon.

Detectives brought the Goeldi's monkey back to the zoo just before midnight and that she appears to be in good condition, zoo president and CEO Margo McKnight said in a news release sent Wednesday morning.

The monkey weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.

A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing early Monday. Surveillance video showed a person walking on the zoo's perimeter about that same time. Officials said there were signs of forced entry in Kail's habitat.

Zoo officials are "grateful for the tenacious and passionate detectives and police officers" who searched for Kali, McKnight said.

A $6,000 reward had been offered for Kali’s safe return.

