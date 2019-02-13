Police recover rare Goeldi’s monkey, stolen from Florida zoo

CORRECTS TO CLARIFY THIS IS THE TYPE OF MONKEY THAT IS MISSING NOT THE ACTUAL MONKEY - In this undated photo provided by the Palm Beach Zoo, a rare Goeldi's monkey, sits on a branch at an enclosure at the Palm Beach Zoo, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Police in Florida are on the lookout for a 12-year-old Goeldi's monkey, that was stolen Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from the zoo. Zoo president Margo McKnight said Goeldi's monkeys are "increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade." (Palm Beach Zoo via AP) (Associated Press)