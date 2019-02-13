Parents: Time to get ready to enroll your child for the elementary school of your choosing

BRADENTON (WWSB) - The Elementary School Choice Open Enrollment Session which allows parents to enroll their children into school through grades of Kindergarten and fifth grade will be taking place from Monday, March 4 until Friday, March 15.
The session is the only time during the year when parents can apply to have their elementary school child attend school without having to give a specified reason for the move.
House Bill 7029 now offers the opportunity for out of county students to apply during the Choice Open Enrollment Session as well. Applications for elementary school choices will be available during the choice application session online at www.manateeschool.net by clicking “School Choice” under the “Parents and Students” tab, school sites, and at the Office of Student Assignment (OSA) located in Palmetto.
Students new to the school system will have to present a certified birth certificate and a social security number will be requested at the time they apply for the school choice. The Choice application must be completed and signed by the enrolling parent of record for current SDMC students.
Emailed submissions will be verified for Enrolling Parent by the email address entered in the Student Information System portal of Focus Parent. Choice options for elementary school students are limited to specific geographical clusters. Choice transportation may be provided may be provided within elementary school clusters provided the student lives more than two miles from the choice approved school.
For further details regarding the School District of Manatee County School Choice options please visit www.manateeschools.net and click “School Choice” under the “Parents and Students” tab.
