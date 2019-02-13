Italian Pork Chops

When I was a kid my mom would make a big batch of breaded pork chops. Along with pasta, I have such fond memories of the Parmesan crusting in the pan.
Ingredients:
- 4 bone in pork chops
- 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs
- 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
- 2 plus tablespoons olive oil for drizzling
- 1-pound pasta such as cavatappi or spaghetti cooked as directed
- Fresh basil for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° (180°)
- In a medium mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and parsley, coat the pork chops very well with the crumb mixture one at a time, place on a lightly oiled (1/2 tablespoon) baking pan, sprinkle lightly with salt (pinch) and drizzle with remaining olive oil.
- Bake in pre heated oven for approximately 35-45 minutes turning the chops once (in the last 5 minutes raise the temperature to 390°for extra browning.
- Cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.