Italian Pork Chops
By Judi Gallagher | February 13, 2019 at 2:01 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 2:01 PM

When I was a kid my mom would make a big batch of breaded pork chops. Along with pasta, I have such fond memories of the Parmesan crusting in the pan.

Ingredients:

  • 4 bone in pork chops
  • 1/2 cup Italian bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 2 plus tablespoons olive oil for drizzling
  • 1-pound pasta such as cavatappi or spaghetti cooked as directed
  • Fresh basil for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° (180°)
  2. In a medium mix together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic salt and parsley, coat the pork chops very well with the crumb mixture one at a time, place on a lightly oiled (1/2 tablespoon) baking pan, sprinkle lightly with salt (pinch) and drizzle with remaining olive oil.
  3. Bake in pre heated oven for approximately 35-45 minutes turning the chops once (in the last 5 minutes raise the temperature to 390°for extra browning. 
  4. Cook to an internal temperature of 160 degrees F.

