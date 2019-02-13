First Alert Weather: Morning rains then slow clearing on a cool and breezy Wednesday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Light to moderate showers will move across the Suncoast this morning and finally start to clear as we move into the afternoon. Breezy winds out of the north will begin to slacken in the later afternoon but a Small Craft Advisory will remain in effect into the evening. There is also a high risk of rip currents. Clouds will linger into the late afternoon or evening. The combination of clouds and wind will make for a cool, and for some folks raw, day as temperatures struggle to rise only a few degrees. Expect a high near 68 degrees.