Bradenton City Council members to discuss possible fishing ban along the Bradenton Riverwalk

BRADENTON(WWSB) - Happening Wednesday, a discussion in Bradenton that may not sit well with fishermen.
The city council is talking about banning fishing on the Bradenton Riverwalk. If the ban is approved people across the city will only be allowed to fish off of the fishing pier.
At this point, anyone can fish along the railways, but The City of Bradenton is receiving a lot of complaints.
ABC7 talked with people along the riverwalk and got mixed responses about what the city should do.
Some people say the ban should go in effect because of the garbage fisherman leave behind.
"Because if you walk all of the way to the end, where this ends, there's a big hole in there and that's where all of the garbage collects and stuff like that. So there is a lot of trash around, even though we have dumpsters everywhere, there is a lot of trash that floats around here. So maybe this will put a control on the garbage that's floating around in the water," said fisherman Rus Towne.
On the other side of the argument, people say it's not fair to punish everybody for the actions of a few fisherman.
The meeting will be held Wednesday February 13th at 8:30 a.m.
