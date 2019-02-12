Update on the new Mote Science Education Aquarium

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Mote Marine Lab is opening a state-of-the-art aquarium at Nathan Benderson Park.
The education aquarium will be visible from I-75, where nearly 50 million people pass by every year.
The location of the building will be across the street from the park so anyone taking part in activities here will not be impacted by construction.
Last month, Sarasota County commissioners approved a 12 acre piece of land for Mote to use for construction and gave them a two year lease which Mote will use to survey the land and it's condition.
The aquarium design aims for the building to be over 100,000 square feet. Mote hopes that because of the traffic in the area more visitors can be drawn in.
As for parking, a Mote representative said a parking lot with over 300 parking spots is going to be built right next to the SCAT bus center for aquarium visitors.
Although there’s no date set just yet, a Mote spokesperson tells me they hope to break ground in the end of 2019 or beginning of 2020 and it should be finished about two years after that.
