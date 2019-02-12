Progressions being made to allow Florida residents to smoke medical marijuana

Voters approved medical marijuana in 2016, but lawmakers banned smokable forms of the plant in a bill signed by then Florida Gov. Rick Scott in 2017. The state was sued over the issue and a judge declared the ban unconstitutional. Scott, now a Republican U.S. senator, appealed the ruling. DeSantis said last month that the current law doesn’t represent the will of the voters and said he’d drop the appeal if lawmakers didn’t repeal it as one of their first actions when their annual session begins next month.