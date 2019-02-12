Plan to open new public pool in Palmetto is put on hold

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - A big set-back for the plan to build a community pool in Palmetto.
On Tuesday, county commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the county’s agreement to build the pool in Lincoln Park on 17th Street East.
The plan included a competitive swimming pool, a restroom and office building, shade and other amenities.
The plan, however, is now on hold because construction costs exceeded the $3 million dollar budget.
Commissioners will now review the plan and see if any changes need to be made at their next meeting on February 26th.
