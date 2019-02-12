Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass with Lobster Broth and Rainbow Carrots

Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp olive oil, divided
- 2 lbs Chilean Sea Bass
- ½ tsp salt and pepper, divided
- 1 shallot, sliced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- Up to ½ cup water
- 1 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar
- 1 orange cut into thin wedges
- Extra-large chilled shrimp
- ½ cup cilantro
- 1 cup halved organic yellow and red grape tomatoes
- Pinch fresh lemon juice
- Rainbow carrot gently steamed but still crispy
- 2 cups lobster broth or lobster bisque thinned
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
- Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Once oil is hot, add shallot and red bell pepper, cook 6-8 minutes or until tender and beginning to char. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook 30-60 seconds or until fragrant.
- Add water, stir, and cover skillet with a tight-fitting lid. Turn heat to medium and allow to cook 5-7 minutes.
- Add balsamic vinegar and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper.
- Meanwhile, heat remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over high heat. Sprinkle flesh of fish with ¼ teaspoon salt and black pepper. Once oil is shimmering and hot, place fish flesh side down into the hot pan. Cook 5 minutes, flip to skin side, and cook an additional 4 minutes.
- Place pan into the preheated 375 degree oven for 5 minutes.remove from pan
- Using a large low rimmed bowl Place fish on the lobster sauce and place piece of Chilean Sea Bass over carrots and broth. Top with three chilled shrimp with splash of lemon juice and salt and pepper serve.
