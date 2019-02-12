Misuse use of credit card leads to church secretary being charged with grand theft

HARDEE COUNTY(WWSB) - A former church secretary has been charged with grand theft.
Esmeralda Cruz, who was previously employed by Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, was issued the card to make purchases and pay bills for the church when she was employed two years ago. Trustees in the church started to notice irregular charges on the church’s financial account while reviewing credit card statements from June 1 until December 30, 2018.
It was discovered there were approximately 125 transactions on the credit card issued to Cruz that were not related to church purposes.
Deputies say Cruz admitted during an interview that she did use the church’s credit card for personal expenses.
Cruz is charged with felony counts of Grand Theft of $10,000 or more less than $20,000 and Fraud / Illegal Use of a Credit Card.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.