Manatee County libraries set to introduce Living Library Programs

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Libraries in Manatee County are starting a Living Library Program where customers will have the opportunity to check out and converse with selectively special community members in 20-minute intervals to discuss social, educational, or health issues.
Interim Library Services Manager Glenda Lammers is hopeful that connecting customers with a living resource will promote a deeper understanding of each person’s life experience and perspective which should prompt customers to ask their own questions.
“The experience each person is willing to share through face-to-face conversations can bring more understanding and foster more active reading and discussion,” said Lammers.
The Palmetto Library will be the first of the Manatee County libraries to begin the program beginning with Barbara A. Harvey, an educator and former School District of Manatee County Board Member on Feb. 18, from 6:00 until 7:40 p.m. The next program will be available on Tuesday, March 19, when Madison Moyer a former breast cancer survivor will be available for the same time period.
The space for each night of conversation is limited to five participants.
To reserve a 20-minute conversation, call 941-722-3333 or email megan.robinson@mymanatee.org. For more information about the Living Library Program, contact Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator at 941-748-5555 or kelly.foster@mymanatee.org.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.