Education unions call for Florida teachers to not bear arms

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who chairs the state commission investigating the Stoneman Douglas shooting and its causes, has said he was opposed to arming teachers until he watched security video of the massacre. He says there were opportunities for an armed teacher to shoot Cruz as he reloaded even before the Broward sheriff's deputy assigned to the school arrived at the building but took cover instead of confronting him. He has said that the unions and others who oppose arming teachers are engaging in knee-jerk, what-if scenarios that aren't realistic.