HEADS UP: That email from a friend may actually be a scam

TALLAHASSEE (WWSB) - Tax season is just right around the corner and Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning consumers conversation hijacking, a growing form of phishing attack.
This attack involve scammers who are accessing an ongoing email conversation and sending a new message containing a malicious link or attachment which gives the appearance that the message is from a trusted source. Victims who click on the link are prompted to provide personal information that could be used to submit fraudulent tax returns.
“As technology evolves, so do the methods scammers use to bypass security and trick users into compromising sensitive information," Moody said.
"Conversation hijacking attacks are the latest trick being used to steal people’s identities and access their financial information. The people of Florida should remain cautious and avoid clicking on links or opening attachments that seem suspicious.”
People should guard against the conversation hijacking scams by never sharing passwords or login credentials with anyone, change passwords frequently, create a strong password that contains numbers and special characters and most importantly avoid common words, birth dates, or easily discernible terms.
Other things that should be avoided is clicking on unsolicited links or download any suspicious files without verbally verifying the authenticity with the sender through another means of communication, such as phone calling.
Some of the common clues that exemplify a phishing scam are unfamiliar senders, poor spelling and grammar, unexpected messages, using terms not related to the message, sender attempting emotions such as sympathy and fear. and statements saying the sender is unavailable to talk,
