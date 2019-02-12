Cardinal Mooney High School baseball player continues long recovery following horrifying car crash

This nightmare for Jaelen happened when he was driving through a green light off of the Fruitville Road exit and struck by a vehicle that went through a red light at a high rate of speed. He managed to unbuckle his seat and crawl through the passenger side window of his car. Fortunately, a deputy in an unmarked vehicle was right behind him and immediately got him help. He suffered a shattered left femur and pelvis as well as internal bleeding. Shirts and signs of Jaelen Strong can be seen all over the campus.