“Be My Valentine” Donut from Crop Juice | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | February 12, 2019 at 9:50 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 12:10 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “Be My Valentine” Donut

350 degrees, makes 5-6

Whisk together:

1 cup gluten free flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp Himalayan salt

Whisk separately:

1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp organic almond milk

1 tsp organic apple cider vinegar

1/4 tsp organic vanilla

1/3 cup organic maple syrup

3 1/2 Tbsp organic melted coconut oil

Add dry ingredients to wet

Fold in 1/2c organic strawberries

Put batter into quart bag

Pipe into doughnut trays

Bake 14 min

Cool on rack

Chocolate dip:

1 1/2 c organic, vegan chocolate chips

1 Tbsp organic coconut oil

Dip donuts and top with anything you would like!

