“Be My Valentine” Donut from Crop Juice | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “Be My Valentine” Donut
350 degrees, makes 5-6
Whisk together:
1 cup gluten free flour
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp Himalayan salt
Whisk separately:
1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp organic almond milk
1 tsp organic apple cider vinegar
1/4 tsp organic vanilla
1/3 cup organic maple syrup
3 1/2 Tbsp organic melted coconut oil
Add dry ingredients to wet
Fold in 1/2c organic strawberries
Put batter into quart bag
Pipe into doughnut trays
Bake 14 min
Cool on rack
Chocolate dip:
1 1/2 c organic, vegan chocolate chips
1 Tbsp organic coconut oil
Dip donuts and top with anything you would like!
