Suspect(s) in murder of 24-year-old Bradenton man still on the run

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Bradenton Investigators said they’re searching for the suspect, or suspects, who murdered a 24-year-old Bradenton man named Joshua Gonzelez Monday morning.
Officers said they were called to a mobile home park in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue East at midnight where they found Gonzelez dead, then two more victims showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds soon after, too.
“I was scared, like I was crying,” said 14-year-old Arely Alvarez who lives across the street from where the shooting happened.
She was sleeping when gunshots from the house woke her up.
“I just looked out the window and I saw people running, they were wearing all black though, I couldn’t see which one... and one person was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans," Alvarez explained. "Running that way.”
She said within the blink of an eye, the four were gone and seconds later, police arrived in numbers.
“They found 24-year-old Joshua Gonzelez deceased from obvious trauma related to a shooting,” said Bradenton Police Captain Brian Thiers.
Police said they immediately started to canvass the neighborhood, looking for the suspects and talking to witnesses, when another person who had been shot showed up at Blake Medical Center.
Soon after that, another victim with gunshot wounds arrived too.
“One subject is unable to speak and the other one is talking and they’re working with him," Captain Thiers said. "So that’s what they’re trying to build, is the timeline of where they were, how it happened to determine if, one, it’s even related and then two, how it’s related.”
A friend who lived inside the home with Gonzelez didn’t want to be interviewed on camera, but told ABC7 his friend was a great father who was always there for anyone who needed him.
He didn’t know of any person who was out to get Gonzelez and said three people forced their way inside the home, then just started shooting, before they fled.
“They’re actively pursuing several different avenues, mainly pertaining to witnesses and others involved,” Captain Thiers added.
But no suspects in custody yet, causing fear in the neighborhood.
“I feel like nervous, I feel like they would come back or something,” said Alavarez.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective James Curulla at (941) 932-9311, or email CRIMETIPS@CityOfBradenton.com. If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
