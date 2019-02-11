Some changes heading our way as a storm system develops

SARASOTA (WWSB) - All good things must come to an end. A fast moving storm system will sweep a cold front our way late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. This front is expected to cool us down a little but not too cold.
• Sea Fog could become a concern
• Chance for a few showers and isolated t-storms
• Windy and cooler for Wednesday through Thursday a.m.
Tonight expect increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday some fog, especially along the coast will be a concern for boaters and the beaches. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a 40% chance for some showers moving through the area through the day. Most will be inland moving toward the NE.
Tuesday night mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few isolated t-storms. I am not expecting anything too rough with these storms as they move through.
Wednesday morning expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible through noon and then clearing skies and turning cooler with breezy conditions.
We clear out out for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another system moves in late Friday and brings a chance for a few showers through Saturday.
