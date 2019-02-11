$2,000 reward available for anyone willing to provide information about stolen drinks

TAMPA (WWSB) - There is a cash reward of $2,000 being offered to anyone who is willing come forward with information about a recently stolen truck and trailer filled with energy drinks.
The theft occurred on in the overnight hours of February 2 through 3 just almost two weeks ago in the area of East Broadway Avenue and 50th Street in Tampa. The stolen truck was recovered in Broward County on last Thursday, Feb. 7, but the trailer is still missing and contains more than $65,000 in energy drinks.
The trailer identification LRG number is 5347 and the Florida License Plate number is 2277CS.
For anyone who has information on this cargo theft call the FBI Tampa field office at 813-253-1000 or submit tips to www.tips.fbi.gov.
