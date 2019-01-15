City of Sarasota Will Officially Terminate Lido Pavilion Project Agreement

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota’s City Commissioners decided today that they will be terminating the lease agreement with Developer Gavin Meshad for the Lido Pavilion. They voted 4-1 at City Hall today during an extended meeting that packed a full house of residents voicing their concerns.
Developer Gavin Meshad said he spent four years working with the City of Sarasota on a project the city initiated to redevelop the Lido Pavilion.
Lido Beach Development LLC had proposed transforming the current concessions and restrooms along the sand into a 200-seat restaurant, tiki bar and splash pad for kids. However, there was a groundswell of opposition to these changes, with more than 5,000 people signing a petition against the proposal that they felt would bring more noise and traffic to the area.
“Before we know it, we’re being vilified. It’s this divisive subject matter, and we said, ‘We don’t need this. We were invited to do this!’ We’ve done everything they asked us to do and suddenly we’re the villains!” Meshad said.
On Monday, Meshad and his partner asked Sarasota City Commissioners to “continue” the issue -- which was the first step toward tabling it and either coming up with new proposal or looking for a settlement from the city for their time and expenses.
“I think it’s only fair we’re made whole for all the expenses we’ve incurred on this and I can’t tell you what it is, I haven’t totaled it yet. What you need to remember is, we were invited... an invitation to negotiate. Unfortunately this mob mentality has taken over and a lot of misinformation has been thrown around," he said.
Mayor Liz Alpert agreed the developers deserve compensation but also wouldn’t speculate as to how much. Opponents to the plan feel the developers took a risk when they began the project and don’t deserve any compensation.
Cathy Antunes, who organized the Save Lido Pavilion petition, said, "That’s my money and anyone who lives in the city... that’s our money and the reality is they took a risk. They know this isn’t guaranteed. It’s in their lease agreement that it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s actually in the lease agreement that they cannot hold the city liable if they lose the major city conditional use and site plan.”
It’s also still possible the developers could come up with a new set of plans upon which everyone can agree.
Meshad’s partner, Troy Syprett said, “We’re looking at trying to create an avenue and move forward where it has more community buy-in and what’s going to be done out at Lido Beach or potentially walking away and have the city pursue some other avenues.”
