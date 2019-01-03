SUSPECT CAUGHT: Woman arrested after robbing Sarasota laundromat on New Year’s Eve, charged with felony

SARASOTA (WWSB) - An arrest was made in connection with the robbery at Colonial Laundry and Dry Cleaning last December.
Marlette Allen, 34, of 18th Street, Sarasota, is facing charges of Strong Arm Robbery (felony) in connection to the robbery that was caught on camera.
In January, ABC7 reported a woman wearing sunglasses, a wig and a red and white track suit robbed a laundromat in Sarasota.
Police say on Mon. Dec. 31, 2018 around 8 am, Allen walked into Colonial Laundry and Dry Cleaning on North Lime Avenue in her distinctive outfit, later putting on a clear Halloween mask, and handed the employee a note implying she wanted all the money the employee had. She later fled on foot heading north on Aspinwall Street with an unknown amount of cash.
The employee, Michelle Bueg, said the day started like any other. Approximately 5 minutes after opening, Bueg thought the suspect was asking to use the restroom.
“She was acting figedy, nervous,” explained Bueg, who was face to face with the suspect on Dec. 31. “She was walking back and forth pacing between the [food machine] and the ATM, then she walked up to me and showed me a note that said ‘give me all your legal money.’"
Police say two anonymous tips identified Allen as the suspect seen in the video, but the suspect denied it. After detectives compared video evidence, they developed probable cause to make an arrest.
Allen was taken into custody on Friday, March 8, 2019 around 4:30 p.m. She’s on bond for $50,000 at the Sarasota County Jail.
