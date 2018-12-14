15-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street to get on school bus

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 15-year-old Riverview High School boy was hit by a car while crossing the street Friday morning.
It happened around 7:15am near the intersection of Gantt and Proctor in Sarasota. The district tells ABC7 that the bus was starting to approach its stop and had its hazard lights on, getting ready to stop, when the boy started to cross the road and was hit by a car.
The teen was seriously hurt and was scheduled to be flown by Bayflight to All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete, but due to inclement weather was taken by ambulance. The district says he suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
The district says high school students were aboard the bus at the time this happened. Counselors will be available at Riverview High School.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. ABC7 is reaching out to learn more about the driver of the car and the status of the investigation, but FHP said the driver did stop at the scene.
This isn’t the first school bus accident at this intersection. In April 2017, a car turned left in front of a bus heading to Oak Park School, causing a collision. The bus ended up hitting a light pole and catching fire.
The driver of the bus, Dan Dunn and his wife, Chris, who was also aboard, along with Good Samaritans, helped 12 students get off the bus to safety. The students only had minor injuries from the crash and the Dunns were honored a few months later by the school district for their efforts.
