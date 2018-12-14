Unknown suspect wanted for retail theft totaling to over $300 in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fl (WWSB) - Deputies need your help finding a suspect wanted for retail theft at a Target in Port Charlotte.
On November 3, around 6:30 p.m. a Loss Prevention Officer at Target observed an unknown male steal two electronic items totaling to $324.97.
The officer saw the theft through surveillance and watched the suspect steal a JBL speaker at $199.99 and a phone charger value at $24.99, according to a release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
After the suspect picked up the items from the electronic section, he placed the items in a Target shopping basket. Then the suspect picked stole a Braun shaver valued at $99.99 and the officer watched him place it in the basket, according to the release.
According to surveillance tape, the suspect fled in a Cadillac Deville sedan.
If you have any information please contact Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
