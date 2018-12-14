Toyota recalls address possible restraint, braking issues

(CNN) - There is some important recall information for Toyota owners.
Thursday, the auto maker recalled nearly 90,000 Land Cruisers and Lexus LX-570 vehicles from the past decade over a safety issue that involves the front passenger seat belt.
Over time, the seat belt’s tension sensor might not work properly. This sensor could also deactivate the passenger’s front, knee and side air bags, increasing the injury risk in a crash.
Toyota is working on a remedy and will notify owners by mid-February.
Also, about 44,000 2018 and 2019 Tacoma trucks have been recalled. Toyota says there is an issue with the brakes that could increase your risk of crashing.
Toyota dealers will replace the brake master cylinder at no cost. Owners of the involved vehicles will be notified by late January.
Earlier this week Toyota announced a safety recall of some Corollas, Sequoias, Tundras and Lexus SC vehicles.
About 65,000 vehicles, model year 2002 to 2005 are involved.
To find out if your car is included in the recall, enter its vehicle identification number at NHTSA.gov/recalls.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.