How to get alerts from ABC7 in your news app

SARASOTA (WWSB) - So you want to keep getting alerts from ABC7. Well, here’s what you need to do!
First thing’s first - make sure you have the latest version of our app. Go to the App or Google Play store and check to see if there is an update available for our app. If you need to download the app, you can find more information about doing so here.
Okay, now that your app is up-to-date, open it up. Along the bottom, you’ll see a gear/wheel that says “Settings” underneath it. Click there:
On this next screen, you’ll see where it says “Personalized Alert.” Click “Edit Alert Settings” just underneath that heading:
On this screen, you can enable alerts from our news app. But - AND THIS IS IMPORTANT! - you must ALSO choose which alerts you wish to receive from ABC7!
All of our alerts in our new app are sent according to what category they fit into. For example, if there is a major accident on I-75, that might be a “Traffic Alert” and, depending on the severity, a “Breaking News” alert. If the alert is sent as a “Traffic Alert” and you’ve only signed up for “Breaking News” alerts, you won’t receive the alert from us.
We recommend signing up for all alerts. If you find you’re receiving too many or alerts you don’t find relevant, you can then go into the app, following the same steps above, and turn off alerts you don’t find useful.
Thanks for downloading our app and for supporting ABC7!
