Friday is National Free Shipping Day

December 14, 2018 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 11:41 AM

(RNN) - Friday is Free Shipping Day, with major outlets including Target and Walmart offering deals for deliveries.

The website FreeShippingDay.com has a comprehensive list of stores with online deals. Deals also include guaranteed delivery by Christmas Day, in many cases.

The shopping holiday started in 2008.

Some of the featured merchants include:

  • Walmart: Get free 2-day shipping on orders $35+ and save on thousands of holiday gifts.
  • Gap: Happy National Free Shipping Day! Free shipping on any order. Code: SHIPDAY
  • Target: Free 2-day shipping, with no minimum. Some exclusions apply. Red card members save 5%.
  • New York & Company: Free Shipping Day - free shipping with no minimum.
  • Aeropostale: $25 off $100+, $15 off $75+, $10 off $50+ free shipping on $50 or more. Code: SAVEMORE
  • Old Navy: Today only. Free shipping on all orders. Code: SHIPDAY
  • Macy's: 20% off 100's of specials, plus free shipping on all orders. Code: SHOP
  • Lands' End: Receive 40% off your order + free shipping on orders over $50. Code: SPRUCE pin 8974
  • JCPenney: Today only: National Free Shipping Day. No minimum purchase required. Code: FREESHIP
  • Kohl's: 15% off or 20% off $100+ and free standard shipping with $50 purchase. Code: STAYWARM
  • Express: 50% off everything + free shipping on all orders.
  • American Eagle: Take up to 60% off the entire AEO site + free shipping.
  • Bass Pro Shops: One day only. Free shipping no minimum at Bass Pro Shops.

